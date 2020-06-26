GoPro MAX 360 Waterproof Action Camera – Camera W/Touch Screen – Spherical 5.6K30 HD Video – 16.6MP 360 Photos – 1080p Live Streaming Stabilization – with Mega Accessory Kit – Get Rolling Bundle



Take panoramic photos and videos without actually panning your camera GoPro MAX 360 Action Camera. Using opposite side lenses, the MAX can capture everything that happens in a 360° view in up to 4992 x 2496 resolution video and 5760 x 2880 still photos. Both photos and video are automatically stitched in the camera for editing flexibility and easy sharing. It can also use only one lens to capture traditional GoPro HERO-style wide-angle action footage when needed.

The MAX supports multiple modes for creative video and photos, such as PowerPano mode which can take 270° still photos without distortion. TimeWarp mode allows you to record in standard HERO mode with a variable speed function; you can slow down then speed up your footage in real time with one tap. The MAX supports the HEVC video format which records very small files while preserving image quality, saving you precious space on your SD card.

Manufacturer Included Items:

GoPro MAX 360 Action Camera

GoPro Rechargeable Battery for MAX 360 Camera

GoPro Lens Caps for MAX 360 Camera (Pair)

Curved Adhesive Mount

2 x Protective Lens

Mounting Buckle with Thumbscrew

USB Type-C Cable

Microfiber Bag

Bundle Items Include:

Chest Strap

Bicycle Handlebar

Handheld Monopod

Head Strap Mount

Helmet Strap Mount

Microfiber Cloth

Collection Carrying Case

Maximum. Wow. – Packing Max HyperSmooth, Max TimeWarp, Max SuperView plus a single-lens HERO and dual-lens 360 camera MAX maxes out the radness. Reframe With the GoPro app, easily transform mind-bending 360 footage into traditional videos and photos. Play back, edit and share all from your phone.

Three Cameras in One – Shoot single-lens HERO-style video with unbreakable stabilization or capture immersive 360 footage in 6K1. Vlog to the max with shotgun-mic performance and a front-facing screen. PowerPano – Capture unbelievable, distortion-free 270 degree panoramic shots W/ 1 click. Take PowerPano selfies, action and vertical pics all with a level horizon. 360 Audio Six-yes, six built-in Mics combine to capture immersive 360 audio, directional audio for vlogging, and wind-noise reduction.

Max HyperSmooth – Say hello to the new king of stabilization. Max HyperSmooth delivers the smoothest video ever from a GoPro plus game-changing horizon leveling, when you want it. Max TimeWarp – Create mesmerizing, unbreakably smooth motion time lapse videos in 360 and HERO modes. And in HERO mode, you can also drop in and out of real time while recording.

Digital Lenses – Tap through four lenses to nail any shot: Narrow, distortion-free Linear, Wide and Max SuperView our widest view yet. Rugged + Waterproof – Its a GoPro built tough. Really wanna go hard? Snap on the included protective lenses and charge. And its waterproof down to 16ft (5m).

