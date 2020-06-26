GoPro Magnetic Swivel Clip – Official GoPro Accessory



Price: $24.00

(as of Jun 26,2020 10:26:14 UTC – Details)



Clip your GoPro to your backpack strap or gear, or use the magnet and stick it to metal surfaces. The 360-swivel feature helps you keep things level, and the clip makes a great kickstand for selfies, group pics or time lapse creations. Take one along on your next adventure.

What's Included:

• Magnetic Swivel Clip

• Mounting Buckle

• Thumb Screw

Easily clip your GoPro to backpack strap, furniture and more to capture unique perspectives

Built-in magnet sticks to metal objects—like appliances or gym equipment—to give you clever, convenient camera placement

360 swivel lets you turn the camera to frame the perfect shot

Compact design fits in your bag, perfect for on-the-go adventures

Works with all GoPro HERO cameras

