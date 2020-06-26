GoPro HERO8 (Hero 8) Action Camera (Black) with Premium Accessory Bundle –Includes: SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC Memory Card, 2x Spare Battery, Dual Battery Charger, Underwater LED Light & MUCH MORE



Price: $439.00

(as of Jun 26,2020 01:00:16 UTC – Details)



GoPro augments its already impressive action camera line with the HERO8 Black, the versatile next-generation action cam designed to capture smooth, stable footage of your latest adventure, from a simple boat trip to a wild jump-off-a-mountain ride. The HERO8 Black features updated HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization to produce smooth, gimbal-like movement at all supported frame rates, without the need for a gimbal. Additional updates include a sleeker physical design with a “folding fingers” type base for fast mounting, a redesigned battery door for quicker battery changes, a lens with twice the impact resistance as the HERO7, an optional Battery Mod for nearly 2.5x more battery life, an optional flip-up Display Mod to make viewing your frame easier, an optional LED Light Mod, and an optional Media Mod to expand your accessory possibilities.

Up to UHD 4K Video, Slow Motion; SuperPhoto 12MP Stills with HDR Support

HyperSmooth 2.0 Video Stabilization; Direct Live Streaming to Facebook Live

TimeWarp 2.0 Stabilized Time-Lapse Video; Waterproof to 33′ without a Housing

Vertical Portrait Mode for Social Media; Intuitive, Smartphone-Like Touchscreen

GPS Performance Stickers Display Speed, Distance, and Location; Face, Smile & Scene Detection

