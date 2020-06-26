GoPro HERO8 Black, Waterproof Action Camera, Pro Explorer Bundle with Dive/Protective Case, 3-Way Mount, 2 Batteries, 128B microSD Card, Cleaning Kit



Price: $455.98

(as of Jun 26,2020 15:40:39 UTC – Details)



This is HERO8 Black-the most versatile, unshakable HERO camera ever. A streamlined design makes it more pocketable than ever, and swapping mounts takes just seconds, thanks to built-in folding fingers. And with the optional Media Mod, you get ultimate expandability to add more lighting, pro audio and even another screen. There's also gamechanging HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization with jaw-dropping slo-mo. Features + Benefits Streamlined Design The reimagined shape is more pocketable, and folding fingers at the base let you swap mounts quickly. A new side door makes changing batteries even faster, and the lens is now 2x more impact resistant. HERO8 Black Mods Vloggers, pro filmmakers and aspiring creators can do more than ever imagined-with quickloading accessories like flashes, microphones, LCD screens and more. Just add the optional Media Mod to up your capture game. HyperSmooth 2.0 Smooth just got smoother. Now HERO8 Black has three levels of stabilization-On, High and Boost-so you can pick the best option for whatever you do. Get the widest views possible, or boost it up to the smoothest video ever offered in a HERO camera. Plus, HyperSmooth works with all resolutions and frame rates, and features in-app horizon leveling. TimeWarp 2.0 Capture super stabilized time lapse videos while you move through an activity. And now, TimeWarp automatically adjusts speed based on motion, scene detection and lighting. You can even slow down the effect to real time-savoring interesting moments-and then tap to speed it back up. LiveBurst Record the moments 1.5 seconds before and after your shot, so you can choose the best single frame for the perfect photo-or an awesome shareable video. SuperPhoto + HDR Capture killer 12MP photos with improved HDR-while in motion or stationary-with reduced blur and serious detail even in low-light areas. Night Lapse Video Shoot awesome time lapse videos at night in 4K, 2.7K 4:3, 1440p or 1080p, all processed in-camera.