GoPro Hero8 Black Action Camera with GoPro Holiday Accessory Bundle – Two 32gb U3 Memory Cards, Shorty Grip, Head Strap, and 2 Rechargeable Batteries

Product Description

Beyond Next Level



GoPro HERO8 Black Action Camera



This is HERO8 Black – the most versatile, unshakable HERO camera ever. A streamlined design makes it more pocketable than ever, and swapping mounts takes just seconds thanks to built-in folding fingers. And with the optional Media Mod, you get ultimate expandability to add more lighting, pro audio and even another screen. There’s also game-changing HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilisation with jaw-dropping slo-mo.

Streamlined Design

The reimagined shape is more pocketable, and folding fingers at the base let you swap mounts quickly. A new side door makes changing batteries even faster, and the lens is now 2x more impact resistant.¹

HyperSmooth 2.0

Smooth just got smoother. Now HERO8 Black has three levels of stabilization—On, High, and Boost— so you can pick the best option for whatever you do. Get the widest views possible, or boost it up to the smoothest video ever offered in a HERO camera. Plus, HyperSmooth works with all resolutions and frame rates, and features in-app horizon leveling.

TimeWarp 2.0

Capture super stabilized time lapse videos while you move through an activity. And now, TimeWarp automatically adjusts speed based on motion, scene detection, and lighting. You can even slow down the effect to real time—savoring interesting moments—and then tap to speed it back up.

LiveBurst

Record the moments 1.5 seconds before and after your shot, so you can choose the best single frame for the perfect photo—or an awesome shareable video.

This Ritz Camera Bundle includes GoPro Hero 8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera with Head Strap, Shorty Handgrip (selfie-stick, tripod), Two Sandisk 32GB Memory Cards, One Spare Battery (One included with Camera), Ritz Gear Card Reader and Cleaning Cloth

HERO8 Black Mods Vloggers, pro filmmakers and aspiring creators can do more than ever imagined—with quick loading accessories like flashes, microphones, LCD screens and more. Just add the optional Media Mod to up your capture game.

