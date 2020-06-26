GoPro Hero8 Black Action Camera with Accessory Bundle – Sandisk 32gb U3 Video Memory Card, GoPro Hero 8 Spare Battery and Ritz Gear Card Reader



GoPro Hero 8 will shoot 4K-video at up to 120 frames per second, and FullHD – up to 480. The camera will use a new GP2 processor and a new improved lens. The sensor will be with the same resolution of 12 megapixels. 4K 120p video looks somewhat unexpected, however, if you imagine that the bitrate will be at the level of 4K 60p, then it is likely that the processor will cope with such a volume of data. But in this case, the average image quality will drop.Included in this Ritz Camera Bundle

GoPro Hero 8 Action Camera

SanDisk Extreme 32GB U3 Video microSDHC Memory Card

GOPRO Rechargeable Battery (Hero 8)

Ritz Gear Card Reader

Streamlined design – The reimagined shape is more pocketable, and folding fingers at the base let you swap mounts quickly. A new side door makes changing batteries even faster, and the lens is now 2x more impact resistant.

HERO8 Black Mods – Vloggers, pro filmmakers and aspiring creators can do more than ever imagined—with quick-loading accessories like flashes, microphones, LCD screens and more. Just add the optional Media Mod to up yourcapture game.

Time Warp 2. 0 – Capture super stabilized time lapse videos while you move through an activity. And now, Time Warp automatically adjusts speed based on motion, scene detection and lighting. You can even slow down the effect to real time—savoring interesting moments—and then tap to speed it back up.

Hyper Smooth 2. 0 – Smooth just got smoother. Now HERO8 Black has three levels of stabilization—On, High and Boost—so you can pick the best option for whatever you do. Get the widest views possible, or boost it up to the smoothest video ever offered in a HERO camera. Plus, Hyper Smooth works with all resolutions and frame rates, and features in-app horizon leveling.

Live Burst – Record the moments 1. 5 seconds before and after your shot, so you can choose the best single frame for the perfect photo—or an awesome shareable video.

