GoPro HERO7 Black Sports Action Camera + SanDisk 128GB Extreme UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card + Hard Case + Head Strap & Chest Strap + Spike Mount + Floating Handle + Monopod + Hero 7 Value Accessories!

Living up to its action camera moniker, the GoPro HERO7 Black is designed to capture super-smooth footage of your latest, greatest, not-so-serene adventures. The HERO7 Black's HyperSmooth stabilization produces a gimbal-like flow without the added bulk of a gimbal. Camera updates include direct streaming to Facebook Live, an intelligent still photo mode, and stabilized time-lapse video. A vertical portrait mode enables you to add social media-style video and stills to your Instagram and other accounts.

FEATURES: Supports 4K60, 2.7K120 & 1080p240 Video – 12MP Still Photos with Selectable HDR – HyperSmooth Video Stabilization – Direct Live Streaming to Facebook Live – TimeWarp Stabilized Time-Lapse Video – Waterproof to 33′ without a Housing – Vertical Portrait Mode for Social Media – Intuitive, Smartphone-Like Touchsceen – Face, Smile & Scene Detection – 16-Command Voice Control

BUNDLED ITEMS: GoPro HERO7 Black Sports Action Camcorder – SanDisk 128GB Extreme UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter – Hard Case for Gopro (Medium) – Head Strap – Chest Strap – Brown Spike Mount – Floating Handle – Hand-held Monopod with Gopro Mount – J-Hook Buckle Mount – Tripod Mount – Gripster Flexible Tripod – Hi-Speed SD USB Card Reader

