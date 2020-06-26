GoPro Handlebar/Seatpost/Pole Mount (All GoPro Cameras) – Official GoPro Mount



Price: $59.99 - $55.80

(as of Jun 26,2020 19:48:59 UTC – Details)



A compact aluminum mount designed for serious cyclists and bikers, the Pro Handlebar/ Seat post/Pole Mount fits standard handlebars and seat posts 22.2mm to 35mm in diameter. Lock down securely with the included 4mm hex key and rotate the camera 360 Degree for unlimited capture options.

All-Metal Mount – Light and durable aluminum construction.

Unlimited Capture Options – Lets you rotate your GoPro camera 360 Degree for unlimited capture options.

Perfect for Mounting in Tight Spaces – Features an ultra compact footprint for mounting in tight spaces.

Fits Standard Handlebars + Seat posts – Secures to standard handlebars and seat posts from 22.2mm to 35mm.

Compatible with all GoPro cameras

