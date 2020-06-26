GoPro Fetch Dog Harness (All GoPro Cameras) – Official GoPro Mount



Mount your GoPro to your dog to capture the world from his point of view. This harness features two mounting locations for a variety of perspectives: the chest, for bone-chewing, digging and front-paw action, and the back, for over-the-head shots of running, jumping, fetch and more. Made of washable, water-friendly material, your dog can swim, play and get dirty without a worry. Soft, padded construction keeps your pet comfortable. Fully adjustable to fit small, medium and large breed dogs from 15 to 120 lbs (7 to 54 kg). Chest mount is removable for smaller dogs.

Capture the world from your dog’s point of view

Two mounting locations (back and chest) enable a variety of perspectives

Fully adjustable to fit dogs from 15 to 120 pounds (7 to 54 kilograms)

Chest mount is removable to accommodate smaller dogs

Padded at all adjustment points to ensure your pet’s comfort

Washable, water friendly material holds up to swimming, splashing, mud and more

Quick release bases make attaching and removing the camera easy

Includes a camera tether to further secure your GoPro

