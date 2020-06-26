for iPhone XR Screen Replacement 6.1 inch LCD Display Touch Screen Digitizer Assembly with Complete Repair Tools Compatible with Model A1984 A2105 A2106 A2107 A2108



NOTE:

1.The screen replacement kit excludes Ear Speaker, Front Camera, and Proximity Sensor. Please transfer them from your original screen and install them with the new screen.

2.It is better to follow the installation video on YouTube to repair it.

3.Please keep your phone power off before installing.

4.There are different sizes and length screws when you replace the screen.Please remark each screw and put them in the original place.Otherwise the new screen will be easy broken if you put the screws in the wrong place.

5.Be gentle when disconnecting and connecting the flex cable connectors during installation,please do not use excessive force or over-bend them.

6.Please check the flex cable connectors to make sure they are functional and ensure all screws are tightened after installing.

FAQ:

How to do if the screen is blank/not lighting up/flashing/non responsive and etc. after installing?

Re:If the above problems of the screen happens, it is because the LCD connectors did not fully installed or got loose.Please follow these steps to reinstall your phone:

① Ensure all flex cables in good condition.

② Disconnect and reconnect all flex cables from the motherboard.

③ After reinstalling,please reset your phone.

Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions about the product, we are very delighted to serve you, your satisfaction is our motivation.

Package:

1x LCD Screen Replacement

1x Replacement Repair Tools set

1x Repair Manual

*REPLACE ANY DAMAGE-Replacing cracked,broken,dead pixy, damaged, touch response issues,wrong color issues,non-functioned screen to make your iPhone become new again.

*HIGH QUALITY-Come with High Brightness,Sunlight Readability,Wide Color Temperature and etc. All products were tested before shipping to ensure work well.

*EASY TO REPAIR-Every kit comes with a LCD screen replacement assembly,instruction and complete repair tools, but referring to the installation video on YOUTUBE before installing it would be better.

*GUARANTEE-Full Refund or Exchange within 30 days and Partial Refund within 90 days for any product issue.

