Dell XPS 13 7390 13.3 inch 4K UHD InfinityEdge Touchscreen Laptop (Silver) 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10710U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10 Home Advance (XPS7390-7681SLV-PUS)

Dell XPS 13, InfinityEdge 4K UHD, touch, 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, XPS7390-7681SLV-PUS

Infinityedge display, enabling a 13. 3″ Screen In an 11-inch form Factor with an 80. 7% screen-to-body ratio

Vibrant colors: by maximizing the color spectrum with 100% sRGB color and a 1500: 1 contrast ratio, every Shadow takes shape and even bright scenes gain definition

Beautiful from every angle: The anti-reflective screen combined with superior 400-nit brightness frees you to enjoy your entertainment outdoors. Plus, the IPS panel provides a wider viewing angle, so you can share your screen without missing a thing.

Stunning strength: The XPS 13 is cut from a single block of aluminum

Seamless PC/smartphone integration: access multiple devices without dividing your attention mobile connect pairs your iOS or Android smartphone with your laptop.

