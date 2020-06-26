Dell Performance Dock WD19DC Docking Station with 240W Power Adapter (Provides 210W Power Delivery; 90W to Non-Dell Systems)



Price: $329.99 - $202.99

(as of Jun 26,2020 00:09:06 UTC – Details)



Boost your PC’s power up to 210W on the world’s most powerful and first modular Dual USB-C dock with a future-ready design. Includes a 240 Watt AC Power Adapter with up to 210 Watts power delivery (When only one cable is connected to the system, the 2nd USB-C cable behaves as USB-C with PowerShare, providing power for a peripheral or mobile phone). Up to 90 Watts power delivery to non-Dell systems. Important Compatibility Information for Dell systems and the Dell Performance Dock WD19DC: Dell recommends the following systems for optimal compatibility: Precision 7530; Precision 7540; Precision 7730; Precision 7740. The following Dell systems are compatible via single connection on the Dell Performance Dock WD19DC, functionality reduced to single USB-C, the same as the Dell Dock WD19: Latitude 3301; Latitude 3390 2-in-1; Latitude 3400; Latitude 3490; Latitude 3500; Latitude 3590; Latitude 5280; Latitude 5285; Latitude 5289; Latitude 5290; Latitude 5290 2-in-1; Latitude 5300; Latitude 5300 2-in-1; Latitude 5400; Latitude 5401; Latitude 5480; Latitude 5490; Latitude 5491; Latitude 5500; Latitude 5501; Latitude 5580; Latitude 5590; Latitude 5591; Latitude 7200 2-in-1; Latitude 7280; Latitude 7285; Latitude 7290; Latitude 7300; Latitude 7380; Latitude 389; Latitude 7390; Latitude 7390 2-in-1; Latitude 7400; Latitude 7400 2-in-1; Latitude 7480; Latitude 7490; Precision 3520; Precision 3530; Precision 3540; Precision 3541; Precision 5520; Precision 5530; Precision 5530 2-in-1; Precision 5540; Rugged 5420; Rugged 5424; Rugged 7424; XPS 9360; XPS 9365; XPS 9370; XPS 9380; XPS 9530; XPS 9560; XPS 9570; XPS 9575; Precision 7520; Precision 7720. Precision 7520 and 7720 require more power than 130W, so when docked with the Dell Dock WD19 (130W/180W) or Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD19TB, the workstation power adapter needs to be plugged in for optimal operation. For the best experience with Precision 7530/ 7540 or 7730/ 7740, choose the Dell Performance Dock WD19DC which comes wi

Adaptable to your workload: conveniently choose between a single USB-C cable or dual USB-C functionality, a feature Compatible with our precision 7000 workstations.

Ultimate connectivity: Dual USB-C connectivity makes it easier than ever to deliver power, data, audio and video as well as connect to system peripherals, no matter what system You use.

Includes support for up to four displays, including a single 5K and dual 4K monitors (only available on supported systems), you can connect to everything you need.

Power adapter 240 Watt AC with up to 210 watts power delivery. Up to 90 watts power delivery to non-dell systems. (When only one cable is connected to the system, The 2nd USB-C cable behaves as USB-C with power Share, providing power for a peripheral or mobile phone).

See description for important compatibility information.

