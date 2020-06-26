Dell OptiPlex 5070 SFF Desktop Computer – Intel Core i5-9500 3.0 Upto 4.4GHz, 16GB RAM 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, UHD Graphics 630, AC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C – Windows 10 Pro



Price: $699.99

(as of Jun 25,2020 22:45:06 UTC – Details)



The manufacturer seal has been opened to meet the advertised specs. Professional service installation included.

The Dell OptiPlex 5070 Small Form Factor Desktop delivers full-power features in a versatile, space-saving design. It is driven by the Intel Core i5-9500 3.0 upto 4.4GHz processor for efficient multitasking. An 16GB RAM memory enables optimum efficiency with minimal lag-time. This SFF workstation is equipped with a 512GB NVMe solid state hard drive to store even the largest files, applications, games and movies etc. Pre-installed with the Windows 10 Pro OS, this workstation offers a seamless user experience.

The manufacturer seal has been opened to meet the advertised specs. Professional service installation included

Display – Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 chipset delivers a sharp, clear picture, while allowing for multiple simultaneous 4K displays to be used via its 3x Display-Port

Connect with confidence – Quickly connect to your devices and networks with support of up to three monitors with native DisplayPorts; Connect to other ports of your choice, including HDMI (DisplayPort to HDMI adapter included) or USB Type-C

When it comes to network connectivity, you have a choice of Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 LAN jack or go wireless with dual band 2.4G/5.8GHz usb Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth 4.2

The Dell OptiPlex 5070 small form factor workstation, fits modern offices, businesses of any size (CD/DVD Drive not included)

