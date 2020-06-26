Dell Inspiron All-in-One AIO Desktop Computer 21.5″ FHD Display AMD A9-9425, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, HDMI, Multi-Card Reader, Wireless-AC, Bluetooth, KKE Mousepad, Wired Keyboard&Mouse, Win10



Price: $709.00

(as of Jun 26,2020 18:57:53 UTC – Details)



PConline365 sells computers with professional upgrade and customization. The manufacturer box will be opened by our engineers for customizing and testing. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing.

【Upgraded】 Seal is opened for upgrade only, 1-years warraty on Upgraded RAM/SSD from PConline365, and original 1-Year Manufacture warranty on remaining components. Upgraded from Base Model with Specs 4GB RAM + 1TB HDD. Powered by 7th Generation AMD A9-9425 Processor with Radeon R5 Graphics. 21.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Non-Touch Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Narrow Border Display

【High Speed】RAM is upgraded to 8GB DDR4 memory for multitasking Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once

【Enormous Space】Hard Drive is upgraded to 256GB SSD, allows to fast bootup and data transfer. Enhance the overall performance of the Desktop for business, student, daily usage

【Ports&Accessories】3:1 Media card reader, DC power, HDMI-out,RJ-45 Ethernet, USB 2.0, USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 3.1 Gen 1, Universal headphone jack, Windows 10 Home, Black USB Keyboard and Mouse

【Authorized KKE Bundle】 Bundled with KKE MousePad, Authorized Sellers ONLY

