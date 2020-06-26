Dell Inspiron 15.6” Touch Screen Intel Core i3 128GB Solid State Drive Laptop



This computer has been upgraded from the original manufacturer specifications by our professional technicians.

Dell Inspiron 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Laptop laptop boasts a powerful Intel Core i3-7130U processor with clock speeds up to 2.7GHz to handle multitasking with ease.

High Definition 15.6″ Touchscreen gives you the space and control you need to get things done.

Equipped with Windows 10 which features Cortana, the personal assistant who can open apps and answer questions on command.

Multitask like a pro and impress with clean lines and a sleek look.

The full-size keyboard and numeric keypad allows for quick typing and data entry.

The built-in trackpad enables smooth naviagtion of webpages and documents.

Plenty of ports will keep you moving quickly throughout your day. Connect to the internet and other devices with wifi or browse the internet over a wired connection with the built-in LAN port. Transfer data from your camera or phone with the SD card reader, or plug into an external monitor or TV with the integrated HDMI port.

The 15.6 inch HD Touchscreen allows you to easily navigate all of your projects and concentrate on what matters most.

WLED backlight

Widescreen Touch Display

HD standard-viewing angle (SVA)

Diagonal Size 39.6 cm

Intel Core i3-7130U



Kaby Lake mobile series (7th generation).

TDP of 15 Watts

Dual CPU cores with hyperthreading (4 total threads)

Clock speeds up to 2.70 GHz

Intel HD Graphics 620 graphics processor

DDR4-2133 memory supported

