Dell Inspiron 15.6" Touch Screen Intel Core i3 128GB Solid State Drive Laptop

David Williams
Product Description

This computer has been upgraded from the original manufacturer specifications by our professional technicians.

Inspiron 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Laptop laptop boasts a powerful Intel Core i3-7130U processor with clock speeds up to 2.7GHz to handle multitasking with ease.

High Definition 15.6″ Touchscreen gives you the space and control you need to get things done.

Equipped with Windows 10 which features Cortana, the personal assistant who can open apps and answer questions on command.

Dell Quality and Reliability

Sleek and Powerful

Multitask like a pro and impress with clean lines and a sleek look.

Ergonomic Keyboard

The full-size keyboard and numeric keypad allows for quick typing and data entry.

The built-in trackpad enables smooth naviagtion of webpages and documents.

Complete Connectivity

Plenty of ports will keep you moving quickly throughout your day. Connect to the internet and other devices with wifi or browse the internet over a wired connection with the built-in LAN port. Transfer data from your camera or phone with the SD card reader, or plug into an external monitor or TV with the integrated HDMI port.

15.6″ HD Touchscreen Display

See it All and Feel it All in High Definition

The 15.6 inch HD Touchscreen allows you to easily navigate all of your projects and concentrate on what matters most.

WLED backlight
Widescreen Touch Display
HD standard-viewing angle (SVA)
Diagonal Size 39.6 cm

Intel Core i3-7130U

Kaby Lake mobile series (7th generation).

TDP of 15 Watts
Dual CPU cores with hyperthreading (4 total threads)
Clock speeds up to 2.70 GHz
Intel HD Graphics 620 graphics processor
DDR4-2133 memory supported

Intel Core i3-7130U Dual -Core Processor 2 7GHz/8 GB DDR4 SDRAM Memory/ 128GB Solid State Drive
15 6″ Hd 1366×768 touch screen Display/ Intel Integrated HD 620 Graphics
Keyboard with numeric keypad/ 802 11B/g/n wireless and Bluetooth/ webcam with integrated microphone
2 x USB 3 1 1 x USB 2 0 HDMI/ 4-cell Li-Ion Battery/ black finish/ Windows 10 Home
Multi-format SD media card Reader/ no DVD

