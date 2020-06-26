Black for iPhone 6s 4.7 inch LCD Screen Replacement Full digitizer Assembly Frame Set Front Glass 3D Touch Display Required Tool kit



Price: $16.88

(as of Jun 26,2020 00:44:33 UTC – Details)



The screen replacement is only fit for iPhone 6s black

Package included :

1*iPhone 6s black LCD screen ,

1 set* Installation tools

Instructions:

– Use a card pin to push out the SIM card holder

– Remove the screws, use the sucker, pry tools and crow bars to open the screen carefully

– Remove the battery and battery flex cable

– Remove the screen assembly accessories and now the disassembly work is completed

– Installation steps shall be carried out in accordance with the reverse .

Warning:

1.Make sure your phone is powered off first before installation.

2.Because of the screws have long or short ,so please be carefully do not put the screw in the wrong place or it will damage the screen.

3.Please do not bend the cable in the wrong way

4.Make sure for iPhone IOS is upgraded to the lastest version.

5.Please check carefully if the screen have crack, scratches or something omission when sign for the parcel.

6.Please feel free to contact us ,if have any problem.

Function: Screen replacement to repair cracked/shattered screen. Also solve display issues, dead pixels and wrong color problems

Without home button with fingerprint sensor, front camera, ear speaker and silver metal plate, those should be removed from your old phone.

Quality: All screens are full tested and 100% in good condition before shipping. We are responsible for any damage during transit or quality problem.Any problem, please contact us.

DIY is not easy work.Please follow the directions, if you have no experience. Fast and essy to install following the direction.

