Acer XFA240 bmjdpr 24″ Gaming G-SYNC Compatible Monitor 1920 x 1080, 144hz Refresh Rate, 1ms Response Time with Height, Pivot, Swivel & Tilt, Black

In competitive gaming, every frame matters. Introducing Acer XF series gaming monitor – the Full HD resolution monitor that can keep up with your game play. This G-SYNC Compatible monitor gives you more of what you want in a gaming experience. Smooth, tear-free gameplay! ! Plus, users can enjoy comfortable viewing experience while gaming via flicker-less, low dimming and ComfyView display. The design saves space on your desk and lets you place multiple monitors side by side to build a seamless big-screen display. (UM. FX0AA. 004)

24 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen TN G SYNC compatible display

144Hz refresh rate using Display port | response time: 1ms. Input Voltage: 120 V AC, 230 V AC

Height, pivot, swivel and tilt | viewing angles: 170° horizontal and 160° vertical

2 x 2 watt speakers | panel Type: TN | colors supported: 16. 7 million | brightness: 350 nit

Signal inputs: 1 x Display Port (V1. 2), 1 x HDMI/MHL and 1 x DVI

Mounting Type: VESA mounting compatible (100 x 100mm)

These monitors are FreeSync monitors that also support G-Sync compatibility

