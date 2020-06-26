Acer Swift 3 SF315-41G-R6MP Laptop, 15.6″ Full HD IPS Display, AMD Ryzen 7 2700U, AMD Radeon RX 540 Graphics, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Windows 10



Acer Swift 3 SF315-41G-R6MP comes with these high level specs: AMD Ryzen 7 2700U Quad-Core Processor 2.2GHz with Precision Boost up to 3.8GHz (Up to 4MB L3 Cache), Windows 10 Home, 15.6″ Full HD Widescreen IPS LED-backlit Display with Corning Gorilla Glass, 1920 x 1080 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD Radeon RX 540 with 2 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM, 8GB DDR4 Onboard Memory, 256GB SSD, Secure Digital (SD) card reader, Acer True Harmony, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, 802.11ac Wi-Fi featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR), 1 – USB 3.1 (Type-C) port (Gen 1 up to 5 Gbps), 2 – USB 3.0 ports (one with power-off charging), 1 – USB 2.0 port, 1 – HDMI Port with HDCP support, 4-cell Li-Ion Battery (3220 mAh), Up to 9-hours Battery Life, 4.63 lbs. | 2.1 kg (system unit only) (NH.GV8AA.001).

