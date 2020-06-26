Acer Swift 1 SF114-32 Ultra Slim Laptop in Silver Quad Core Intel N5000 up to 2.7GHz 4GB DDR4 64GB eMMC 14in Full HD Fingerprint Reader Windows 10 in S Mode (Renewed)



Slim, Stylish, Metal: When you choose that thin laptop, you're making a statement. A statement that says, “I go where I like—just with style.” The sleek, aluminum body is cool to the touch and gives this laptop a sense of personality. With plenty of screen to spare thanks to the narrow-bezeled design—your viewing area is expanded in crisp Full HD resolution. The display also utilizes IPS technology—offering vivid colors at up to 178 degrees.

Manufacturer refurbished with 90 Day Warranty (through Manufacturer or Manufacturer certified service provider).

Ultra Portable and Ultra-thin design with Sleek Metal Body (.59-inch) Laptop in Silver; Windows 10 in S Mode (Switchable to W10 Home); Intel Quad Core Celeron N5000 (1.1 GHz, up to 2. 7 GHz, 4 MB cache) + Intel UHD Graphics 605

14in Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS ComfyView, HDCP, Mercury free, Wide Viewing Angle, anti-glare Display; Acer TrueHarmony High-Performance Sound System with Two built-in stereo speakers

4GB DDR4 memory; 64GB High Speed eMMc; Precision Touchpad; HD Webcam; Intel HD Graphics; Long Lasting battery

Fingerprint Reader supporting Windows Hello, 1 – USB 3.1 Type C Gen 1 port, 2 – USB 3.0 Ports & 1 – USB 2.0 port 1, HDMI port, Intel Wireless-AC 9560 802.11ac Gigabit WiFi (Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0

