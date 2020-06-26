

Fasten your seatbelt: Acer's Predator XB252Q Full HD display is about to turbocharge your gaming experience. This monitor combines jaw dropping specs that supports 240Hz refresh rate, delivering an amazing gaming experience. Also, featuring NVIDIA G-SYNC technology to eliminate screen tearing which provide gamers the epic gaming experience and help to secure the victory. Plus, built-in eye protection and ergonomics allow you to press forward into battle without fatigue. The brightness is 400 nit

24.5″ full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen with NVIDIA G SYNC technology

Refresh Rate: 240Hz using display port

Response Time: 1ms. Flicker less technology reduces annoying screen flickering that can cause eye strain when viewing the monitor for long periods

Pixel pitch: 0.283 millimeter

Signal inputs: 1 x Display Port 1.2 & 1 x HDMI

Mounting type: VESA mount compatible standard 100 x 100

