Fasten your seatbelt: Acer's Predator XB241H Full HD display is about to turbocharge your gaming experience. This monitor combines jaw dropping specs that supports up to 180Hz refresh rate, delivering an amazing gaming experience. Tilt angle -5 degrees to 35 degrees.

24 inch full HD widescreen with 1920 x 1080 resolution. Swivel angle 30 degree

Panel technology: Twisted Nematic Film (TN) Technology

Response Time: 1ms, Pixel Pitch: 0.276 millimeter. Flicker less technology reduces annoying screen flickering that can cause eye strain when viewing the monitor for long periods

Signal Inputs: 1 x HDMI & 1 x Display Port (v1.2)

144Hz refresh rate (overclocking to 180Hz); Maximum adjustable eight :5.91 inches

Note : Dead pixels are within the normal defect variance with high resolution monitors

