Acer Nitro 5 AN515-42-R5ED Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 2500U, AMD Radeon RX 560X Graphics, 15.6″ Full HD IPS Display, 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home & Protective Sleeve, Black

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-42-R5ED comes with these high level specs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-Core Processor 2 0GHz with Precision Boost up to 3 6Hz (Up to 4MB L3 Cache) Windows 10 Home 15 6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS Display 16 9 Aspect Ratio Wide Viewing Angle High-Brightness 300 nits AMD Radeon RX 560X with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM 8GB DDR4 Memory 1TB 7200RPM SATA Hard Drive Optimized Dolby Audio Premium Sound Enhancement Acer TrueHarmony Plus Technology Sound System Two Built-in Stereo Speakers Acer Purified Voice Technology with Two Built-in Microphones 802 11ac WiFi (Dual-Band 2 4GHz and 5GHz) 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port) Bluetooth Iron-Red Backlit Keyboard HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR) 1 – USB Type-C port USB 3 1 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps) 1 – USB 3 0 Port (featuring Power-off Charging) 2 – USB 2 0 Ports 1 – HDMI 2 0 Port with HDCP support Lithium-Ion Battery Up to 5-hours Battery Life 5 51 lbs | 2 5 kg (system unit only) (NH Q4TAA 001)

