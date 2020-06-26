Acer KB272HL bix 27″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Acer VisionCare VA Monitor with Flicker-less, BlueLight Filter and AMD FREESYNC Technology (HDMI & VGA Port),Black



The Acer KB272HL bix 27″ widescreen LCD display combines stylish ultra-thin functionality with amazing 1920 x 1080 resolution, allowing you to enjoy High-Definition entertainment in the comfort of your home. Through AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edger edible 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio and rapid 4ms response time highlight the advanced technology, but this display is as well. The KB272HL bix LCD also features multiple inputs (HDMI & VGA) for greater compatibility and a Kensington lock slot to protect your investment. (UM.HK2AA.001). The brightness is 300 nit

27 Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen VA Display with AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology

75Hertz Refresh Rate Using HDMI Port

Response Time: 4 millisecond (G to G). Stand – Tilt (-5°~25°)

Acer VisionCare Technologies

Ports: 1 x HDMI & 1 x VGA (VGA Cable Included)

