Acer Chromebook Spin 11 Intel Celeron N3350 1.10GHz 4GB Ram 32GB Flash Chrome OS (Renewed)

Specifications:
Intel Pentium Processor N3350 (1.10 GHz) Dual-core, Burst Frequency Up To 2.40 GHz
4 GB LPDDR4 RAM
32 GB Flash Storage
11.6″ HD (1366 x 768) Touchscreen Display
In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology
Intel HD Graphics 500
Built-in Front Webcam
Chrome OS
Wireless LAN – 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB Type C
Designed To Keep on Working
This Chromebook has been designed to withstand the rigors of student life. Powered by an Intel Pentium N3350 Processor and 4 GB of Ram.
Classroom Level Technology
Share and play all-day with this educationally designed Chromebook.
Military Grade Durability
An impact resistant body means that it can take the daily knocks of students as it accidentally falls off tables or stood upon.
Spill Resistant Keyboard
Recessed keys prevent picky fingers digging up the keyboard.
This Certified Refurbished product is Certified Factory refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90-day warranty.
No need to worry about running out of space with 32GB storage and 4 GB Ram.
Intel HD Graphics 500 graphics ensure quality imaging coming from your machine.
This laptop features the blazing fast Intel Celeron N3350 1.10 GHz Processor.