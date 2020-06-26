Acer Chromebook Spin 11 Intel Celeron N3350 1.10GHz 4GB Ram 32GB Flash Chrome OS (Renewed)



Product Description

Specifications:

Intel Pentium Processor N3350 (1.10 GHz) Dual-core, Burst Frequency Up To 2.40 GHz

4 GB LPDDR4 RAM

32 GB Flash Storage

11.6″ HD (1366 x 768) Touchscreen Display

In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology

Intel HD Graphics 500

Built-in Front Webcam

Chrome OS

Wireless LAN – 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB Type C

Designed To Keep on Working



This Chromebook has been designed to withstand the rigors of student life. Powered by an Intel Pentium N3350 Processor and 4 GB of Ram.

Classroom Level Technology



Share and play all-day with this educationally designed Chromebook.

Military Grade Durability



An impact resistant body means that it can take the daily knocks of students as it accidentally falls off tables or stood upon.

Spill Resistant Keyboard



Recessed keys prevent picky fingers digging up the keyboard.

This Certified Refurbished product is Certified Factory refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90-day warranty.

No need to worry about running out of space with 32GB storage and 4 GB Ram.

Intel HD Graphics 500 graphics ensure quality imaging coming from your machine.

This laptop features the blazing fast Intel Celeron N3350 1.10 GHz Processor.

