Acer Aspire 7 Laptop, 15.6″ Full HD IPS Display, 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H, GeForce GTX 1050 3GB, 16GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Backlit Keyboard, A715-74G-71WS

9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750h 6-Core Processor (Up to 4. 5GHz)

NVidia GeForce GTX 1050 with 3 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM

15. 6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display

16GB DDR4 2400MHz Memory & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Backlit keyboard | LAN: 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port) | wireless: 802. 11AC Wi-Fi featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Dual-Band 2. 4GHz and 5GHz)

