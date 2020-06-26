2020 Acer Swift 5 Ultra-Thin & Lightweight Laptop 15.6” FHD IPS Touchscreen, Intel Core i5-8265U (Beat i7-7500U), 8GB DDR4, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Back-lit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 10



15.6 in Full HD LED touchscreen (1920 x 1080), 10-finger multi-touch support, Intel Core i5-8265U up to 3.9GHz Processor with Intel UHD graphics 620

256GB SATA solid-state drive, 8GB DDR4 SDRAM

Backlit keyboard, Intel Wireless AC 9560 802. 11AC Gigabit Wi Fi & Bluetooth 5. 0, SD Memory Card Reader, Fingerprint reader

Ports: 2 x USB 3.0, HDMI, LAN, VGA, Dock, Headphone/microphone combo jack, USB-C Gen 2/Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.0 (with power off charging), Integrated Webcam, Security lock slot

Stereo speakers, two microphones, Windows 7 Professional Upgradable to Windows 10 Pro

