2020 Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ FHD Laptop Computer, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Up to 3.5GHz (Beats i5-7200U), 8GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB PCIe SSD, 802.11ac WiFi, HDMI, Backlit Keyboard, Silver, Windows 10, BROAGE Mouse Pad

Price: $549.00
(as of Jun 26,2020 13:45:32 UTC – Details)
Product Description
BROAGE sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Through our in-depth inspection and testing, defects and defects can be significantly reduced.
Operating System
Windows 10 Home
Processor
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Processor @ 2.60GHz (2 Cores, up to 3.5GHz, 4 MB cache)
Display
15.6″ (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED backlit IPS ComfyView Display
Graphics
AMD Radeon Vega 3
Memory
8GB DDR4 SDRAM
Storage
128GB Solid State Drive
Optical Drive
No
Network & Communication
Wireless LAN Standard: IEEE 802.11ac
Ethernet Technology: Gigabit Ethernet
Built-in Devices
Microphone: Yes
Number of Speakers: 2
Sound Mode: Stereo
Interfaces/Ports
HDMI: Yes
Number of USB 2.0 Ports: 2
Number of USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A Ports: 1
Network (RJ-45): Yes
Input Devices
Pointing Device Type: TouchPad
Keyboard: Yes
Keyboard Backlight: Yes
Battery Information
3-cell Lithium Polymer 4200 mAh Lithium Polymer (7 Hour Battery life)
Power
Maximum Power Supply Wattage: 45 W
Dimensions (WxHxD)
14.3 x 9.7 x 0.71 in
Weight
4.19 lbs
Color
Pure Silver
Accessories
BROAGE Mouse Pad
▌Upgraded ▌Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY, from Base Model with Specis 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB PCIe SSD. 1-years warraty on Upgraded RAM/PCIe SSD from BROAGE, and original 1-Year Manufacture warranty on remaining components. AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Processor @ 2.60GHz (2 Cores, up to 3.5GHz, 4 MB cache), Performance is similar to 7th Gen i5, 8th Gen i3 series.
15.6″ (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED backlit IPS ComfyView Display; AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics
8GB DDR4 RAM Memory for full-power multitasking; 128GB PCIe SSD offer enough storage for your files
IEEE 802.11ac WiFi, 1 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x RJ-45, 2 x USB 2.0 port(s), 1 x HDMI
▌Authorized BROAGE Bundle ▌Bundled with BROAGE Mouse Pad, Authorized Sellers ONLY. Windows 10 Home in S mode, 64-bit, English; Backlit Keyboard