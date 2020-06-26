2020 Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ FHD Laptop Computer, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Up to 3.5GHz (Beats i5-7200U), 8GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB PCIe SSD, 802.11ac WiFi, HDMI, Backlit Keyboard, Silver, Windows 10, BROAGE Mouse Pad



BROAGE sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Through our in-depth inspection and testing, defects and defects can be significantly reduced.

Operating System

Windows 10 Home

Processor

AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Processor @ 2.60GHz (2 Cores, up to 3.5GHz, 4 MB cache)

Display

15.6″ (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED backlit IPS ComfyView Display

Graphics

AMD Radeon Vega 3

Memory

8GB DDR4 SDRAM

Storage

128GB Solid State Drive

Optical Drive

No

Network & Communication

Wireless LAN Standard: IEEE 802.11ac

Ethernet Technology: Gigabit Ethernet

Built-in Devices

Microphone: Yes

Number of Speakers: 2

Sound Mode: Stereo

Interfaces/Ports

HDMI: Yes

Number of USB 2.0 Ports: 2

Number of USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A Ports: 1

Network (RJ-45): Yes

Input Devices

Pointing Device Type: TouchPad

Keyboard: Yes

Keyboard Backlight: Yes

Battery Information

3-cell Lithium Polymer 4200 mAh Lithium Polymer (7 Hour Battery life)

Power

Maximum Power Supply Wattage: 45 W

Dimensions (WxHxD)

14.3 x 9.7 x 0.71 in

Weight

4.19 lbs

Color

Pure Silver

Accessories

BROAGE Mouse Pad

▌Upgraded ▌Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY, from Base Model with Specis 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB PCIe SSD. 1-years warraty on Upgraded RAM/PCIe SSD from BROAGE, and original 1-Year Manufacture warranty on remaining components. AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Processor @ 2.60GHz (2 Cores, up to 3.5GHz, 4 MB cache), Performance is similar to 7th Gen i5, 8th Gen i3 series.

15.6″ (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED backlit IPS ComfyView Display; AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics

8GB DDR4 RAM Memory for full-power multitasking; 128GB PCIe SSD offer enough storage for your files

IEEE 802.11ac WiFi, 1 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x RJ-45, 2 x USB 2.0 port(s), 1 x HDMI

▌Authorized BROAGE Bundle ▌Bundled with BROAGE Mouse Pad, Authorized Sellers ONLY. Windows 10 Home in S mode, 64-bit, English; Backlit Keyboard

