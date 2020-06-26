2019 Newest Acer Aspire Flagship Premium High Performance Business Desktop, Intel 6-Core i5-8400 2.8GHz up to 4.0GHz, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB Hard Drive, DVR-RW, WiFi, HDMI, Windows 10



Free your creativity and productivity! Powered by the latest generation Intel Core processor and generous amount of RAM, this Aspire TC desktop empowers you to breeze through even demanding tasks like editing home videos and compiling photo albums. The elegant black housing offers front-panel media access with conveniently placed ports including two USB 3.1 Gen2 (one Type-A, one Type-C), each with up to 10Gbps bus bandwidth. 802.11ac offers fast Wi-Fi speed, and Bluetooth makes it easy to syn with your mobile devices or use Bluetooth peripherals. A DVD writer is pre-installed, which will come in handy when it comes to installing OS & programs or backing up your files.

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz (9MB SmartCache, Max Turbo Frequency 4GHz)

Memory: 1 x 8GB DDR4, 2 Slots, Support up to 32GB

Storage: 1TB SATA 7200 RPM HDD

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630

Optical Drive: 8X DVD-Writer Double-Layer Drive (DVD-RW)

Connectivity: 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 10/100/1000Mbps

Front Panel Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (up to 10 Gbps), 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2 x Audio ports, Secure Digital (SD) Card

Back Panel Ports: 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 4 x USB 2.0, 1 x VGA, 2 x HDMI, RJ-45, 3 x Audio ports

Audio: High-Def Audio with 5.1-Channel Surround Sound Support

Expansion – PCI Slots (Available/Total): (1/1) PCI-E x1, (1/1) PCI-E x16, (1/2) M.2

OS: Windows 10 Home

Weight: 17.2lbs

Dimension: 13.39″ x 6.42″ x 13.78″

