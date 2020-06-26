2019 New Dell Inspiron 11 Convertible 2 in 1 Chromebook , 11.6″ HD Backlight Touch IPS Display, Intel Celeron Dual Core N3060 Processor, 4GB Ram, 32GB EMMC, WiFi, HDMI, USB3.1, Chrome OS



Price: $399.00 - $339.51

(as of Jun 26,2020 14:52:00 UTC – Details)



The 11 6″ 32GB Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Inspiron Chromebook 11 from Dell is a well-rounded system designed for tackling everyday tasks Moreover it's built with rounded corners an impact-resistant design and a spill-resistant keyboard to protect its internal components from damage Specs-wise it's equipped with a 1 6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 dual-core processor 4GB RAM 32GB of integrated eMMC storage and Intel HD graphics Its 11 6″ display features a 1366 x 768 resolution and supports multi-touch inputs to further enhance its efficiency and accessibility Like most Chromebooks storage space is limited so you can attach external storage solutions using its USB Type-A ports as well as its SD card reader Other integrated features include an HDMI port 802 11ac Wi-Fi Bluetooth connectivity a webcam microphone speakers and a 3 5mm combo audio jack The operating system installed is Chrome OS

11 6 inch HD(1366 x 768) Trulife LED Backlight Touch IPS Display Intel HD Graphics 400

Intel Celeron N3060 Dual Core Processor (1 6GHz with turbo upto 2 48GHz) with 4GB Memory 32GB eMMC

1x Audio Jack 1x Volume Control 1x HDMI 2x USB 3 1 Gen1 1x SD card Reader

With a 360-degree hinge this 2 in 1 adapts to your needs moment by moment Build-in HD Webcam

Chrome OS 3-Cell battery Color Black Item weight 3 16lb

