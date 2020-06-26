2019 Dell Latitude 3500 15.6″ FHD Business Laptop Computer, 8th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5-8265U up to 3.9GHz, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.1, HDMI, Windows 10 Professional

Price: $899.00
(as of Jun 26,2020 17:36:50 UTC – Details)
Processor
8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U Processor (4 Core, 6MB Cache,1.6GHz,15W)
Operating System
Windows 10 Pro 64bit English
Graphics Card
Intel UHD 620 Graphics
Display
15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare, Non-Touch, Camera & Mic, WLAN capable
Memory
8GB DDR4 2400 SDRAM
Hard Drive
256GB SSD
Wireless
Intel Dual Band Wireless AC 9560 (802.11ac) 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.0
Keyboard
Single Pointing Non-backlit Keyboard, English
Ports
1 SD 3.0 Memory card reader
1 USB 2.0
1 VGA
1 4.5 mm adapter
1 USB Type C 3.1 Gen 1 with Power Delivery & DisplayPort
1 HDMI 1.4
1 RJ-45
1 USB 3.1 Gen 1
1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (with PowerShare)
1 Universal Audio Jack
Slots
1 Noble Wedge Lock slot
Dimensions & Weight
Height: Front 0.71″ (18.0 mm) Rear 0.71” (18.0 mm) x Width: 14.91″ (378.66 mm) x Depth: 10.05″ (255.35 mm)
Starting weight: 4.37 lbs / 1.98 kg
Primary Battery
4 Cell 56Whr ExpressChargeTM Capable Battery
