2019 Dell Latitude 3500 15.6″ FHD Business Laptop Computer, 8th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5-8265U up to 3.9GHz, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.1, HDMI, Windows 10 Professional

Processor

8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U Processor (4 Core, 6MB Cache,1.6GHz,15W)

Operating System

Windows 10 Pro 64bit English

Graphics Card

Intel UHD 620 Graphics

Display

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare, Non-Touch, Camera & Mic, WLAN capable

Memory

8GB DDR4 2400 SDRAM

Hard Drive

256GB SSD

Wireless

Intel Dual Band Wireless AC 9560 (802.11ac) 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.0

Keyboard

Single Pointing Non-backlit Keyboard, English

Ports

1 SD 3.0 Memory card reader

1 USB 2.0

1 VGA

1 4.5 mm adapter

1 USB Type C 3.1 Gen 1 with Power Delivery & DisplayPort

1 HDMI 1.4

1 RJ-45

1 USB 3.1 Gen 1

1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (with PowerShare)

1 Universal Audio Jack

Slots

1 Noble Wedge Lock slot

Dimensions & Weight

Height: Front 0.71″ (18.0 mm) Rear 0.71” (18.0 mm) x Width: 14.91″ (378.66 mm) x Depth: 10.05″ (255.35 mm)

Starting weight: 4.37 lbs / 1.98 kg

Primary Battery

4 Cell 56Whr ExpressChargeTM Capable Battery

Powered by 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U Processor @ 1.60GHz (4 Cores, 6M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz); provide responsive, powerful performance Whether you're gaming, streaming videos, or working on cpu-intensive projects.

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare, Non-Touch Display. Intel UHD 620 Graphics

8GB DDR4-2400MHz SDRAM Memory for full-power multitasking; 256GB SSD; While offering less storage space than a hard drive/ a flash-based SSD has no moving parts/ resulting in faster start-up times and data access/ no noise/ reduced heat production and power draw on the battery.

Intel Dual Band Wireless AC 9560 (802.11ac) 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.0; 1 SD 3.0 Memory card reader, 1 USB 2.0, 1 VGA, 1 4.5 mm adapter, 1 USB Type C 3.1 Gen 1 with Power Delivery & DisplayPort, 1 HDMI 1.4, 1 RJ-45, 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (with PowerShare), 1 Universal Audio Jack

Windows 10 Professional 64-bit; Built for business. Protect your data with enterprise-grade security, login from any device anywhere, and boost productivity with powerful management tools.

