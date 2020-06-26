2019 Dell Inspiron 15 6″ HD Touchscreen Flagship Premium Laptop Computer, 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U Up to 3.1GHz, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, HDMI, USB 3.0, Bluetooth, WiFi, Windows 10 Home



Dell Inspiron laptop: stay productive with this Dell Inspiron laptop. The Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM run multiple applications for effortless multitasking, while the Intel UHD 620 integrated graphics produce high-quality visuals on the 15. 6-Inch HD capacitive display. This Dell Inspiron laptop has a 256GB NVMe SSD for rapid startup and data access times.

Powered by 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265u mobile Processor smart dual-core processing performance for HD-quality computing. 15. 6″ Led backlit touchscreen with True-life HD. Lets you enjoy your favorite movies, shows and games in stunning 1366 x 768 resolution.

8GB of DDR4 memory is available to run games, programs and more. 256GB SSD for fast start-up while still has plenty of storage space for your documents and programs.

Integrated Intel HD Graphics 620 for outstanding gaming and streaming video. Hdmi? Port lets you view videos, photos and games right on your HDTV or larger screen

Integrated Bluetooth 4. 0 technology. Permits short-range wireless data transfers at up to 30′ With other Bluetooth-enabled devices, including speakers, printers and phones. Windows 10 Home 64 Bit, Battery: 4-cell lithium-ion, 0. 9″ Thin, 5. 07 lbs Weight, color: black

Laptop has no DVD Optical Drive.

