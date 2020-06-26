 Samsung SSD 860 PRO 2TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-76P2T0BW)



Industry leading reliability: Powered by the latest V-NAND technology and a robust algorithm-based controller, the Samsung 860 PRO SSD readily handles heavy workloads of high-end PCs, workstations and NAS (Network Attached Systems) to give lasting assurance to gamers, IT and creative professionals. Speeds are consistent and sustained, even under heavy workloads and multitasking. The 860 PRO Solid State Drive performs at sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s with the combination of the latest V-NAND and a refined controller, delivering sequential write speeds up to 530MB/s. The smart compatibility of the SSD lets you benefit from faster, more fluid communication with your host system. The refined ECC algorithm and a new MJX controller generate higher speeds, and the improved queued trim enhances Linux compatibility. Reliability – Humidity- 5% to 95% non-condensing

INNOVATIVE V-NAND TECHNOLOGY: Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology, the 860 PRO SSD offers optimized performance for everyday computing as well as rendering large-sized 4K videos and 3D data used by the latest applications

ENHANCED READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 560MB/s and 530MB/s, respectively

SECURE ENCRYPTION: Protect data by selecting security options, including AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption compliant with TCG Opal and IEEE 1669

WARRANTY AND COMPATIBILITY: 5-year limited warranty; Windows 8/Windows 7/Windows Server 2003 (32 bit and 64 bit), Vista (SP1 and above), XP (SP2 and above), MAC OSX and Linux

INCLUDED CONTENTS: 2.5 inches (7 millimeter) SATA 3 (6 Gb/s) SSD & User Manual (All other cables, screws, brackets not included); Reliability (MTBF): 1.5 Million Hours Reliability (MTBF)

