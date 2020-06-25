White iPhone 7 Plus 5.5 inch LCD Screen Replacement Full digitizer Assembly Frame Set Front Glass 3D Touch Display with Required Tool kit



Compatible for iphone 7 plus 5.5 inch ONLY. Model NO: A1661, A1784, A1785, which you could find on backcover of your phone.

What you get in package:

1* LCD Screen for iPhone 7 plus 5.5 inch

1* Set Repair Tool Kits

1* English Instruction

Notices for installation:

1. This is not an easy job for someone who has no experience at all, we recommend you download some videos on Youtube as reference.

2. Before disassembling your iPhone, discharge the battery below 25%. A charged lithium-ion battery can catch fire and/or explode if accidentally punctured.And Power off your iPhone before beginning disassembly.

3. Please don't just pull the screen out directly.The ribbon cable of the “Home” button is connected to the screen.It is very flimsy. You should open up thescreen a little,disassemble the ribbon cable and then get the screen out.

4. Please test the screen first before you install the screen, if this screen can not work, contact us directly for free replacement.

5. If the phone is deformed, it is easy to get stuck when installing, please do not press down directly, it's easy to burst the screen, you should press it downward by flat pushing.

6. The screen belongs to fragile items, so please be careful when you install it in case it break.

Solution for some probably problems like cannot turn on,touch insensitive, flash, lines on screen etc, please follow below steps:

1. Please check the LCD to make sure the flex cables are in good condition and there are no debris on the connectors.

2. Disconnect and reconnect the flex cables from the motherboard side.

3. Then Reboot: Hold buttons (Home, Up volume, and Power button) untill the phone switch down and then switch up again.

4. Make sure for iPhone IOS is upgraded to the latest version.

Without home button with fingerprint sensor, front camera, ear speaker and silver metal plate, those should be removed from your old phone.

Function: Screen replacement to repair cracked/shattered screen. Also solve display problems, dead pixels and wrong color problems

DIY is not easy work.Please follow the directions, if you have no experience.

Quality Guarantee: All screens are full tested and 100% in good condition before shipping. We are responsible for any damage during transit or quality problem.Any problem, please contact us.

