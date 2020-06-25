Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-76E1T0B/AM)



Price: $199.99 - $139.99

(as of Jun 25,2020 02:51:39 UTC – Details)



The SSD you trust: The newest edition to the world's best-selling SATA SSD series, the Samsung 860 EVO SSD is specially designed to enhance performance of mainstream PCs and laptops. With the latest V-NAND technology, this fast and reliable Solid State Drive comes in a wide range of compatible form factors and capacities. Its enhanced performance delivers consistent speeds, even under heavy workloads and multi-tasking, allowing for faster file transfers. The 860 EVO performs at sequential read speeds of up to 550MB/s with Intelligent TurboWrite technology, and sequential write speeds of up to 520MB/s. The TurboWrite buffer size is upgraded from 12GB to 78GB (performance may vary based on user's system hardware and configuration). The 860 EVO also offers boosted endurance of up to 8x higher TBW (Terabytes Written) than the 850 EVO. Feel secure storing and rendering large-sized 4K videos and 3D data used by the latest applications. The smart compatibility of the SSD lets you benefit from faster, more fluid communication with your host system. The refined ECC (Error Correction Code) algorithm and a new MJX controller generate higher speeds, and the improved queued trim enhances Linux compatibility. The 860 EVO provides reliability of 1.5 million hours (MTBF).

Innovative V-Nand Technology: Powered by Samsung V-Nand Technology, the 860 Evo SSD Offers Optimized Performance for Everyday Computing As Well as Rendering Large-Sized 4K Videos and 3D Data Used by the Latest Applications

Continuity Tester/Wire Tracer

Secure Encryption: Protect Data by Selecting Security Options, Including Aes 256-Bit Hardware-Based Encryption Compliant with Tcg Opal and Ieee 1667

Warranty and Compatibility: 5-year limited warranty; Windows 8/Windows 7/Windows Server 2003 (32 bit and 64 bit), Vista (SP1 and above), XP (SP2 and above), MAC OSX and Linux

Included Contents: 2.5 Inches (7 Millimeter) Sata 3 (6 GB/S) SSD & User Manual (All Other Cables, Screws, Brackets Not Included); Reliability (Mtbf): 1.5 Million Hours Reliability (Mtbf)

