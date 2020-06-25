Samsung (MZ-V7E1T0BW) 970 EVO SSD 1TB – M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology, Black/Red



The Samsung 970 EVO SSD continues to lead industry standards with V-NAND technology for reliable and superior performance. The SSD that goes further, the 970 EVO accelerates into next-gen computing by transforming high-end gaming and streamlining graphic-intensive workflows with the new Phoenix controller and Intelligent TurboWrite technology. Get stunning sequential read/write speeds of 3,500/2,500MB/s (up to 32% faster writes than the previous generation). With breakthrough speeds, best in class reliability, and a broad range of capacity options up to 2TB, this Solid State Drive enhances high-end gaming and 4K & 3D graphic editing.

INNOVATIVE V NAND TECHNOLOGY: Powered by Samsung V NAND Technology, the 970 EVO SSD’s NVMe interface (PCIe M.2 2280) offers enhanced bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency ideal for tech enthusiasts, high end gamers, and 4K & 3D content designers

BREAKTHROUGH READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 3,500MB/s and 2,500MB/s, respectively; Random Read (4KB, QD32): Up to 500,000 IOPS Random Read

PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION AND DATA SECURITY: Seamless cloning and file transfers with Samsung Magician Software, the ideal SSD management solution for performance optimization and data security with automatic firmware updates

SUPERIOR HEAT DISSIPATION: Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures to minimize performance drops. Secure Encryption

5-YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: 5-year limited warranty or 600 TBW (Terabytes Written)

