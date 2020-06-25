Samsung LC27F398FWNXZA Samsung C27F398 27 Inch Curved LED Monitor



1800R curved monitor with 3000:1 contrast ratio provides a truly immersive viewing experience. Featuring a glossy black finish and simple stand, the monitor boasts AMD FreeSync and Game Mode technology which allows users to enjoy smooth images, even during the fastest moving scenes. Power Consumption (Max) – 25 Watts.

Industry leading 1800R screen curvature for immersive viewing

Easy setup process, leveraging inside-out tracking (no additional tracking equipment necessary)

Rapid 4ms response time for a clear picture during fast moving scenes

Color gamut (NTSC 1976): 72 percent, brightness minimum: 200cd/m2; Windows Compatible: Windows 10. Outputs: Audio / Headphone (3.5 millimeter)

Product Dimensions Without Stand: 24.5 inch x 14.5 inch x 3.2 inch; With Stand: 24.5 inch x 18.4 inch x 9.6 inch

Refresh Rate is 60 Hertz

