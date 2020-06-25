Samsung ET-WV525KWEGUS Mesh Router, White



Price: $280.00

(as of Jun 25,2020 14:29:19 UTC – Details)



The Samsung mesh WiFi router provides whole-home WiFi plus connectivity and control of all your smart devices, as it also serves as a SmartThings Hub. SmartThings Wi-Fi uses multiple access points to create a fast, secure, and stable Wi-Fi network for every inch of your home. It uses Plume’s Adaptive Home Wi-Fi technology, which uses artificial intelligence to quickly learn how you use your Wifi and optimize your network with the strongest possible signal. Operating as a SmartThings Hub, it connects lights, cameras, locks, thermostats, sensors, and more, allowing you to automate and control all through the SmartThings app, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa voice commands. This pack of 3 mesh routers covers spacious homes up to 4,500 sq. feet. For expandable coverage, you can simply add up to 32 hubs. Unlike traditional routers, the SmartThings Wi-Fi mesh network has the ability to use a combination of different channels and bands for each data hop, taking your connection through the fastest route while eliminating interference, congestion, and buffering. SmartThings Wi-Fi is simple to install and easy to use. Personalize who gets on your Wi-Fi network, for how long, and what they can do, through the parental controls feature. Measure your network’s speed, create schedules for which devices can access the internet and when, and much more. Plus, SmartThings Wi-Fi updates automatically. Pack Includes: DC Adapter(s), LAN cable(s), and QSG Leaflet. Product is not supported outside the U.S. and is not compatible with Samsung Connect Home models ET-WV520KWEGUS, ET-WV520BWEGUS, and ET-WV530BWEGUS. SmartThings app requires Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 10 or higher.

Two-In-One Smart Home Solution: Samsung ET-WV525KWEGUS performs as a mesh router and SmartThings Hub; Connect and control 100+ compatible devices, including cameras, lights, speakers, doorbells, and more

Whole-Home Coverage: Pack of 3 mesh routers provides up to 4,500 square feet of secure, stable WiFi for larger-sized homes; Add up to 32 routers if additional coverage is needed; SmartThings Wifi uses multiple access points

AI-Based Home WiFi: Powered by Plume, SmartThings WiFi learns and adapts to your environment, optimizing performance for a powerful, reliable WiFi experience

One App Controls It All: See what’s connected, prioritize devices, create network access for guests, set up parental controls, set schedules, and more, all from your smartphone

Content & Security: Use content filtering to manage what kids and teens can access; Turn on Secure and Protect for added security

Simple Set-Up: Download the SmartThings app and follow easy instructions to get your new network running in minutes; It will recognize all of your devices, identify the flow of traffic, and begin optimizing immediately

Compatibility: Works with with past versions of SmartThings Sensors & Outlets (sold separately); Not compatible with Samsung Connect Home models ET-WV520KWEGUS, ET-WV520BWEGUS & ET-WV530BWEGUS

