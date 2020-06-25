SAMSUNG 50-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series – 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (UN50TU8000FXZA, 2020 Model)

Price: $429.99 - $397.99
(as of Jun 25,2020 01:10:59 UTC – Details)


Experience your favorite movies and shows on a vibrant, stunning 4K UHD screen, using the Universal Guide to surf smoothly and select content. Everything you watch is automatically upscaled into 4K for stunningly vivid color and detail.

MULTI VOICE: Smart TV with Alexa and Bixby.
SMART TV POWERED BY TIZEN : Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience.
HDR: Unveils shades of color you can't find on HDTV.
CRYSTAL DISPLAY: Experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture.
ALEXA BUILT-IN: Voice control your TV and your day. Just ask Alexa to change the channel, search for movies, play music, control smart home devices, get sports updates and more.

