SAMSUNG 32-inch Class Frame QLED LS03 Series – FHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN32LS03TBFXZA, 2020 Model)

By
David Williams
-
0
16


Price: $597.99
(as of Jun 25,2020 11:44:41 UTC – Details)


Artwork, television, movies, and memories -The Frame TV showcases it all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly compliments your home’s décor. DISCLAIMERS: *Fees apply to subscription service. **QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. ***Walnut finish is simulated design.

ART STORE*: Buy individual pieces or subscribe to an ever-increasing library of established and emerging artists’ work.
100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT**: Quantum dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes.
CUSTOMIZABLE FRAME: Elevate your space and make The Frame your own by enhancing it with a frame in black, white, beige or walnut.***
QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.
ALEXA BUILT-IN: Voice control your TV and your day. Just ask Alexa to change the channel, search for movies, play music, control smart home devices, get sports updates and more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR