RioRand Handheld Mini Personal Desk Fan 1200mAH Rechargeable USB Fan with 3 Speed Adjustable for Indoor and Outdoor Activities(Blue)

Specifications:

Color: Blue/ Pink/Green

Materials: ABS+Electronic component

Item Size: 9*3.5*20cm/ 3.54*1.38*7.87inch

Package Dimensions: 11.5*8.5*13.7cm/ 4.53*3.35*5.39inch

Net Weight: 125g/4.4oz

Shipping Weight: 195g/6.88oz

Wind Speed: 3 levels speed control

Charging Time(constant AC): 2h

Charging Input: DC5V-1A

Output Power(max): 2.1W

Output Voltage: 6-9.5V

Battery Capacity: 18650 lithium battery / 1200 mA

Operating Current(max):3.7V/0.8A

Working Time(max): 1.5-3 hours, depend on the working wind speed. 3h in low rate, 2.5h in medium rate, 1.5h in high rate.

Instruction:

1.Charging: Connect the USB cable with the power, the blue indicator light starts flashing, and stops blinking after it is full. ( stays lit)

2.How to use: Press once time as low, in breeze state, indicator light; Press twice as mid-range, the wind slightly stronger; Press the third is high-end, in strong wind state; after the fourth down into the off state, the light goes off.

Package Include:

1* Handheld Fan

1*USB cable

1*User manual

Lightweight&Portable—Compact size design makes the fan portable. Easily carry in your bag or hang , you can take it anywhere you like.

Unique design—The collapsible handle design not only can be hold in hand, also can be settled stably on flat surfaces like your desktop, nightstands and more. You can enjoy cool and comfy wind at school or office.Cute and fashionable appearance combined with practical function makes it popular between teenager, office lady and so on.

Adjustable Wind Speed—There are 3 speed levels supported rating from low, medium to high. You can adjust appropriate fan speed by pressing the power button repeatedly. It’s your personal customized cooler.

USB Rechargeable—the built-in premium rechargeable 1200mAh lithium battery make it more safety and can be charged easily. Through the USB cable, you can connected it with your PC and power bank or wall charger.

Premium Quality —Made of high-quality ABS+Electronic component, has a solid structure and pressure-resistant. Safe to use and super quite. You can enjoy the cool wind without much annoying noise or disturbance.



