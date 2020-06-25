RioRand 4010 Blower 24V DC Brushless Cooling Fan 40x40x10MM and 4010 Axial Fan for 3D Printer Parts Ender 3/Ender 3 Pro



RioRand 2PCS DC 24V 3D Printer Turbine Fan 40 4010mm DC Brushless Quiet Cooling Turbo Fan Used for Creality 3D Printer

Product name:Brushless Cooling Fan & Axial Fan

Use For : Creality Ender 3, Ender 3X, Ender 3 Pro

Material:Plastic

Type: 4010 fan

Size: 40*40*10mm

Voltage: DC 24V

Weight: 0.078KG

Connector: 2 Terminal Connector with 2pin-ph2.5

Low noise：6000r/min rated speed

Operation Voltage Range: 18-26.7V DC

Bearing System: Ball and Sleeve Bearing

Easy Installation

High-Efficiency Heat Dissipation

Waterproof

Dust-Proof

Super Noise-Reduced

Extend the Life of Your 3D Printer

Package Included

1*Brushless Cooling Fan

1*Axial Fan

1，The Blower fan is used to dissipate heat from the print platform model, and the axial fan is used to dissipate the nozzle kit

2，Anti-Vibration Design makes this Brushless fan can give u a quiet experiment environment for you,CE, FCC, RoHS compliant and electrical protection keeps your 3D printer or computer running smoothly and effectively solve the overheating problem of your computer or 3D printer

3，Special Design:UCEC Brushless Cooling Fan can provide with large air flow,Hydraulic bearings are based on oil-impregnated bearings,low noise; long span life; good running stability and corrosion resistance

4，Enough Airflow for upgrade bearing system:about UCEC Brushless Cooling Fan can reach 7000 RPM and provides an enormous amount of airflow, 7 pieces of blades get a better heat dissipation effect

5，Three-Month-Warranty-you can return or rechange product .Please rest assured to purchase my product,If you have any problems,I'm always responsible on that

