Price: $6.99

(as of Jun 25,2020 00:04:05 UTC – Details)



RioRand 3 x 40P 20cm Dupont Wire Jumper Cable 2.54 1P-1P Male-Male/Female-Female/Female-Male

Powered by RioRand advanced technology

1 pc x 20cm a row of 2.54mm 1P-1P female to female cable

1 pc x 20cm a row of 2.54mm 1P-1P male to male cable

1 pc x 20cm a row of 2.54mm 1P-1P female to male cable