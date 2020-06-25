RioRand 1080p HDMI to Composite/AV S-Video Converter RCA CVBS/L/R Video Converter Adapter PAL/NTSC CVBS/S-Video Switch High-Definition Multimedia Interface 1080P for PS3/DVD/Camara



Price: $19.00

(as of Jun 25,2020 03:24:07 UTC – Details)



Overview:

The HDMI AV/S terminal hd VIDEO converter converts the HDMI signal to ordinary AV (CVBS) composite VIDEO and S terminal

(S – VIDEO signal, at the same time around the output channel.Can be switch output standard NTSC/PAL two common

formats.Allows you to easily record hd HDMI DV, etc.

Specification:

1. Input HDMI signal formats: 480 p (60 hz), 576 p (50 hz), 720 p (50 hz / 60 hz), 1080 I (50 hz / 60 hz), 1080 p (50 hz / 60 hz)

2. Output signal: CVBS Vpp (1.0), S – Video (Vpp, C Y: 1.0:1.0 Vpp)

3. Output Video Systems: PAL/NTST

4. Output Video Impedeance:75Ω

5. Compatible with DHMI 1.3 AND HDCP

6. Power supply: DC5V

7. Working temperature: -25 degrees~75 degrees

8. Working Humidity:10%-60%

9. Product dimension:118*84*28mm(L*W*H)

Package Contents:

* 1 X E-More HDMI to S-Video Converter

* 1 X Power supply

* 1 X AV cable

* 1 X User Manual

Powered by RioRand Advanced Technology

