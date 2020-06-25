passionTR LCD Screen Replacement Compatible with iPhone 7 4.7 Inch White Digitizer Assembly Display with Frame Set and Tool Kits



Retina HD display

4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD

Multi-Touch display with IPS technology

1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi

1400:1 contrast ratio (typical)

Wide color display (P3)

625 cd/m2 max brightness (typical)

Dual-domain pixels for wide viewing angles

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously

Display Zoom

Reachability

Good looking and exactly standard frame



Retina HD Display, without dead pixel.

Strong and accurately connect point, can be easy to install.

High toughness and soft flex, it is not easy to make the flex broken.

Follow correct installation direction.



Wrong way to connect the screen will break the home button part of screen

Test firstly after connecting the screen.



Power on the phone carefully, make sure all cables connecting in correct places.

Check the functions of the screen, make sure the phone could be used normally.

Technical specification



Cable updated

Tested cables just like original ones.

Good quality display function

More color factor, better color display.

Any angle through polarizer galsses.

Original IC from manucaturer

Perfect display LCD, Anti-water front glass make amazing display function.

Original IC makes sensitive touch reaction.

Compare with others, you would find out the best quality at Market!



Replace the cracked, damaged screen, display issue or touch issue.

Required tools included. Fast and easy to install. Save 2/3 cost than leaving your phone fixed in Apple store or Repair Shop

Come without home button, ear piece and front camera, those could be easily transfered from your old original screen.

Professional seller, professional product and service

