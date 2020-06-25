Newest Acer Chromebook 15 15.6 Inch Laptop for Business Student| Intel Atom x5 E8000| 4GB RAM| 16GB eMMC| WiFi| Bluetooth| HDMI| Chrome OS + NexiGo 32GB MicroSD Bundle



Price: $299.00

(as of Jun 25,2020 12:16:09 UTC – Details)



NexiPC sells computers with upgraded configurations. The manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in-depth inspection & testing.

【15.6 Inch Laptop】15.6 inch HD Widescreen LED-backlit (1366 x 768) Display, Intel HD Graphics

【Quad-Core Atom x5-E8000】Intel Atom x5-E8000 (1.04 GHz base frequency, up to 2.0 GHz, 2 MB cache, 4 cores), 3-cell lithium-ion, up to 10 hours battery life mixed-use

【High Speed】RAM is upgraded to 4GB LPDDR3 memory for multitasking Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once

【Enormous Space】Hard Drive is upgraded to 16GB eMMC provides massive storage space for huge files, so that you can store important digital data and work your way through it with ease. Enhance the overall performance of the laptop for business, student, daily usage

【Authorized NexiGo Bundle】 Bundled with NexiGo 32GB MicroSD Card, offers cost-effective portable solution instantly boosting available storage space for your laptop, Authorized Sellers ONLY. 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/microphone combo jack

