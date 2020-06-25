GoPro MAX — Waterproof 360 + Traditional Camera with Touch Screen Spherical 5.6K30 HD Video 16.6MP 360 Photos 1080p Live Streaming Stabilization



Classic Hero-style skills. Spherical-capture wizardry. Unbreakable stabilization. Make way for Max, the most creative GoPro ever. Capture traditional GoPro video and photos or shoot 360 footage of everything around you. Snap a panoramic shot without having to pan— Just point and click. Choose a digital lens to capture your footage exactly how you imagine it. And with six mics onboard, you get immersive 360 audio and the best sound we’ve ever delivered.



Three Cameras in One: Maximize your creative freedom. With MAX you can shoot traditional Hero-style video and photos or capture immersive 360 footage. Vlog to the max with shotgun-mic performance and a front-facing screen

Max HyperSmooth: MAX gives you unbreakable stabilization by using 180-degree capture as the ultimate buffer

Live Streaming in 1080p: Shoot in HERO mode and share while you’re there. Live stream in 1080p on social, get Max HyperSmooth stabilization as you broadcast via the GoPro app and save footage to your SD card to check out later

Horizon Leveling: In HERO mode, game-changing horizon leveling gives you that silky-smooth cinematic look whether you're getting sideways, flipping through the air or chasing your kids

PowerPano: Pano without the pan. Take incredible 270-degree distortion-free panoramic photos without having to scan the horizon. Take PowerPano selfies, action shots and vertical pics—all with a level horizon

Premium 360 + Stereo Audio: Six mics capture true-to-life 360 audio and deliver the best stereo sound ever from a GoPro

Digital Lenses: Choose from four digital lenses in HERO mode to get the shot. Capture video and photos in Narrow, Linear, Wide and Max SuperView—our widest view yet

Max TimeWarp: Capture super stabilized time lapse videos while moving through an activity. In HERO mode, automatically adjust speed based on motion, scene detection and lighting. Slow down to real time—savoring moments—and then tap to speed it back up

