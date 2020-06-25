GoPro MAX — Waterproof 360 + Traditional Camera with Touch Screen Spherical 5.6K30 HD Video 16.6MP 360 Photos 1080p Live Streaming Stabilization with Lexar 128GB and Ritz Gear Memory Card Reader



Take panoramic photos and videos without actually panning your camera GoPro MAX 360 Action Camera. Using opposite side lenses, the MAX can capture everything that happens in a 360 view in up to 4992 x 2496 resolution video and 5760 x 2880 still photos. Both photos and video are automatically stitched in the camera for editing flexibility and easy sharing. It can also use only one lens to capture traditional GoPro HERO-style wide-angle action footage when needed.

Max Hyper Smooth: max gives you unbreakable stabilization by using 180 degrees Capture as the ultimate buffer.

Horizon leveling: in Hero mode, game-changing horizon leveling gives you that silky-smooth cinematic look Whether you're getting sideways, flipping through the air or chasing your kids.

PowerPivot: Pane without the pan. Take incredible 270 degrees distortion-free panoramic photos without having to scan the horizon. Take PowerPivot selfies, action shots and vertical pics-all with a level horizon.

Premium 360 + stereo audio: six mics capture true-to-life 360 audio and deliver the best stereo sound Ever From a GoPro.

