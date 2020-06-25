GoPro Max Grip + Tripod – Official GoPro Mount



Capture the entire scene with max grip + Tripod. This versatile mount was specially designed for shooting 360 footage without the grip in your shot. It also works great with any GoPro Camera. Use it as a camera grip, extension pole or quick-deploy tripod for setting up and changing shots on the fly.

Can be Used as a camera grip, extension pole or quick-deploy tripod

Extendable from 9 to 22in (23 to 56cm)

Extension pole locks into position with a simple twist

Foldout legs with magnetic closure can be Used on any level surface

Designed for 360 Capture, and can be Used with any GoPro Camera

