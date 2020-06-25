GoPro Hero8 Black Holiday Bundle – Includes Hero8 Black Camera Plus Shorty, Head Strap, 32GB SD Card, and 2 Rechargeable Batteries



Save big on everything you need to capture awesome GoPro footage with this bundle. You’ll get HERO8 Black—the most versatile, unshakable GoPro ever—plus Shorty, Head Strap, a 32GB SD card and spare battery. Fully dialed right outtalk the box.

Streamlined design: The reimagined shape is more pocketable, and folding fingers at the base let you swap mounts quickly. A new side door makes changing batteries even faster, and the lens is now 2x more impact resistant.

HyperSmooth 2. 0: Smooth just got smoother. Now Hero8 Black has three levels of stabilization—On, High and Boost—so you can pick the best option for whatever you do. Get the widest views possible, or boost it up to the smoothest video ever offered in a Hero camera. Plus, HyperSmooth 2. 0 works with all resolutions and frame rates, and features in-app horizon leveling.

TimeWarp 2.0: Capture super stabilized time lapse videos while you move through an activity. And now, TimeWarp 2.0 automatically adjusts speed based on motion, scene detection and lighting. You can even slow down the effect to real time—savoring interesting moments—and then tap to speed it back up.

LiveBurst: Record the moments 1.5 seconds before and after your shot, so you can choose the best single frame for the perfect photo—or an awesome shareable video.

What's in the bundle: GoPro HERO8 camera, Shorty, head strap, 32GB SD card, and 2 rechargeable batteries.

Video Capture Resolution: 4K UHD 2160P

Lens type: Fisheye

