GoPro HERO8 Black Digital Action Camera – Waterproof, Touch Screen, 4K UHD Video, 12MP Photos, Live Streaming, Stabilization – with 50 Piece Accessory Kit – All You Need Bundle

GoPro augments its already impressive action camera line with the HERO8 Black, the versatile next-generation action cam designed to capture smooth, stable footage of your latest adventure, from a simple boat trip to a wild jump-off-a-mountain ride. The HERO8 Black features updated HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization to produce smooth, gimbal-like movement at all supported frame rates, without the need for a gimbal. Additional updates include a sleeker physical design with a “folding fingers” type base for fast mounting, a redesigned battery door for quicker battery changes, a lens with twice the impact resistance as the HERO7, an optional Battery Mod for nearly 2.5x more battery life, an optional flip-up Display Mod to make viewing your frame easier, an optional LED Light Mod, and an optional Media Mod to expand your accessory possibilities.
Manufacturer Included Items:
GoPro HERO8 Black
Rechargeable Battery
Curved Adhesive Mount
Mounting Buckle
Thumbscrew
USB-C Cable
Limited 1-Year Warranty
Bundle Items Include:
Suction Cup
Floating Handle Grip
Strap
360-Degree Rotation Clip
Insurance Tether Straps
Wrist Strap
Handheld Monopod
Bicycle Handlebar * Chest Strap
Head Strap Mount
Wrench
Wrist Mount With Screw
Tripod Mount Adapters * Car Ring Casehelmet Extension Arm
Helmet Strap Mount
Mini Tripod
2 X Switch Support
2 X Surface J-Hook Buckle
3 X Basic Mount
3 X Flat Mounts
2 X Curved Mounts
4 X Screws
5 X Adhesive Pads
12 X Anti-Fog Inserts
Microfiber Cloth
Up to UHD 4K Video, Slow Motion – HyperSmooth 2.0 Video Stabilization – TimeWarp 2.0 Stabilized Time-Lapse Video – SuperPhoto 12MP Stills with HDR Support
Waterproof to 33′ without a Housing – Direct Live Streaming to Facebook Live
Night-Lapse Video, Live-Burst Stills – Intuitive, Smartphone-Like Touchscreen
Face, Smile & Scene Detection – 15-Command Multi-Language Voice Control